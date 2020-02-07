Pets of the Week: Beethoven and Ace

Beethoven and Ace are a bonded pair of male pigs that had to be surrendered due to a divorce last year. They are a very bonded pair and must be adopted together. Both are up to date on vaccines and recently had their tusks trimmed. These pigs are super sweet and absolutely loved by their foster home. Their adoption fee is $300. For information, visit the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network’s website, www.reddogfarm.com.

Beethoven and Ace are a bonded pair of male pigs that had to be surrendered due to a divorce last year. They must be adopted together. Both are up to date on vaccines and recently had their tusks trimmed. These pigs are super sweet and absolutely loved by their foster home. Their adoption fee is $300. For information, visit the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network’s website, www.reddogfarm.com.

Load comments