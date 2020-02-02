As Gonzo made his slow way across the room, her face lit up. He noticed, and his tail started a dignified wag. She reached out a hand and scratched the top of his big, graying head.
“Hello, Gonzo,” my mom said to him as he leaned into the attention. “I’m happy to see you. I’m glad you could make it for Thanksgiving.”
She had noticed Gonzo was favoring his back end a little and asked if he was OK. I told her his joints get a little sore and sometimes he gets a little hitch in his step. A sore hip will do that, I told her.
She turned to me and asked how old he was.
“Fifteen,” I told her. “He’s an old man now.”
“Oh, I know all about getting old,” she said. “Is there anything that could help?”
“Not really,” I told her. “He’s too old for anything drastic like surgery. We just make sure he’s comfortable and lives an easy life in his golden years.”
“That’s good. We need to be comfortable as we get old,” she said as she watched Gonzo make his way back to his bed.
She looked worried.
“Is he OK? He’s limping,” she asked.
It’s just his age showing, I told her.
“Well, how old is he?” she asked.
“He’s 15,” I told her. “In human years, he’s well past 100 years old.”
“Wow, that’s older than me,” she said. “Hey Gonzo, did you hear that? You’re older than me.”
Gonzo’s tail thumped on the floor a few times in agreement.
She turned back to me and asked how long I’d had him. Since he was only a few months old when I got him from the Guilford County Animal Shelter, I give his adoption day as his birthday.
“I’ve had him for about 15 years,” I told her.
“That’s a long time,” she said. “So how old is he now?”
“He’s about 15 years old,” I told her.
“He’s been a good dog,” she said.
As she looked at him snoozing away, I could tell my mom was struggling to separate her memories of Gonzo from the haziness of dementia, but I knew she was cognizant of the feelings those memories had created.
Maybe she couldn’t remember his age, but she remembered that he was a part of the family and she was a part of his. Maybe she couldn’t remember where I lived, but she knew Gonzo always enjoyed his visits to the farm and barked at the cows.
I know there are times she still thinks it’s weird having dogs — or any pet, really — inside the home. When she was a child growing up in rural Georgia, dogs stayed outside. They were a necessity of farm life, not pets. They were hunting dogs, chasing raccoons and foxes through the flat pine forests, creeks and mud holes. The dogs protected the chicken houses from snakes, but sometimes they snapped and became the invaders and not the protectors.
My mom and her siblings were the ones who had to wash the dogs. They pulled off ticks by hand and sometimes had to deal with the aftermath of a skunk attack. Life with a dog was one of labor, not enjoyment.
My mom used to tell me the stories when I was younger. They were always told with some sadness and more than a little bitterness. They were always the reason why she was never a “pet person.”
Over the years, she softened her views toward pets in the house. The first time she met Gonzo all those years ago I could tell that she saw him differently. She always asked about him. How was he doing? Is he coming with you when you visit? Did you get him something for Christmas? She’s the one who decided to start putting bandannas on him.
When I visit my parents, my mom and Gonzo seek each other out to say hello. She often greets him by name with no delay. For anyone else, family or not, there’s always a moment of searching before a name — whether right or wrong — is pulled out of the fog.
As she sat there the day after Thanksgiving, she kept her eyes on Gonzo, and he did the same with her. If she moved, his eyes opened. When he let out one of his familiar groans of contentment, she’d talk back to him.
“I know Gonzo. That was a long ride. It feels good to stretch out those old bones,” she said.
And then the cycle started again.
“Chris, how old is Gonzo?” she asked.
“He’s around 15 years old,” I said.
“We’re all just getting older, aren’t we?” she said to no one in particular. “Isn’t that right, Gonzo? You’re getting old just like me.”
Gonzo thumped his tail on the floor in agreement.
“You’ve had him for how long now?”
