Pet Shop: There's nothing wrong with cats who live outdoors
A letter writer the other day took a teenager to task for a Pet Shop piece about her outdoor-living cat. A photo of Zoë Carmac with her beloved Ariel was published with a piece written by her mother, Janice.
Judy Stierand’s letter let the teen know how awful she was and implied that animal control should swoop down on the Carmacs’ house and scoop up the cat for its well-being.
Like any animal control officer could provide a more loving and protective home for any animal than the family that feeds it, gives it attention and doubtless says prayers for it.
Zoë didn’t ask for it, didn’t even say a word about the cat.
Now I’m making a chauvinistic leap to Zoë’s defense for one reason: Zoë is an amazing baker who sends treats to the newsroom regularly. No one is going to talk to my muffin-maker — or brownies or Rice Krispies Treats-maker — like that.
I don’t know Zoë’s cat, but I’ve known hundreds like her, including one who lives outside my back door and has been with our family for about six years.
If you follow my contributions here, perhaps you recall the story of Sharpie. She showed up in our barn one winter’s day when we lived in Kentucky, adopting our hay bales and horse heat for her home. We fed her and loved her, and when she went peeking into the ground-level windows of our split-level basement, we invited her in for a snack and to meet Shelby, the matron schnoodle of indoors.
Sharpie is an adapter, and when we moved to North Carolina 41/2 years ago, she was a no-problem visitor to hotel rooms, travel cases and car rides, and quickly took over the antique barn behind our home.
Increasingly, she has migrated to a new crib on our screened-in porch, which has a pet door that allows her to roam to a neighbor’s house, and visit the barn and the creek down below. She is known to hunt a variety of critters and leave them — or parts of them — either dead or near dead, on that same porch where she takes her meals and water.
Sharpie does come inside when the weather turns cold or particularly wet, and her indoor residence was required during Hurricane Florence, no matter how much she sat by the door and pined to go outside (which is where indoor cat Charlie constantly tries to sneak). She sees the vet regularly, has been spayed and is chipped.
But to my thinking, Sharpie lives a pet life as it should be. You also probably know my view that pets should live outdoors as much as possible, in their natural environs. Charlie’s scratching at the screen door is sad, but he doesn’t live trouble-free in the great outdoors.
I grew up on a farm, where we cared for dozens of barn cats and various dogs. My childhood pet cat, Socks, lived for years outdoors, being allowed inside only when the temperature got too cold for polar bears.
I understand people who freak out by such a notion. Believe me, when I let the dogs out in the morning, the first thing I do is look for Sharpie, so traumatized was I at age 11 or so when I found Socks dead in the road on my bike ride to school. I’ve told Sharpie to stay out of the road and avoid coyotes, but I’m not sure she is as afraid as I am. Sometimes you have to let go and let God decide.
So leave my friend Zoë alone. She knows how to handle her pet, and she loves hers just as much as anyone who keeps every animal indoors.
And rest assured: Zoë and I will be on the lookout for animal-control zealots.
Steven Doyle is the editorial page editor of the News & Record. He can be reached at 336-373-7012. Follow him on Twitter @steven_doyleNR.