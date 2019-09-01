There’s no worse feeling than hearing a strange noise late at night when you’re home alone.
But there I was, sitting straight up in bed wondering what I was hearing out in my living room.
The noise also woke up Abbey, letting me know I wasn’t dreaming. For a few seconds I sat there debating what to do.
I’m alone and I’m not sending Abbey out there to look. I could call the police, but what if it was just a noise from the hallway of my apartment building. I could arm myself and investigate on my own.
I chose the latter and opened my bedroom door. Immediately I heard that very obvious noise of a cat hitting the floor. I look to the kitchen, and in the dark I see two black cats speeding from behind the cabinets.
Max and Apple were up to something.
After fumbling for a light, I see their cat food box teetering on top of the fridge. They were trying to get into the bin.
I can see it now: Apple (the wiser and older cat) on the floor encouraging Max (the spry, younger, and possibly not as smart one) to jump on top of the fridge and knock the bin off. A shower of cat food would litter the floor, providing both of them a buffet until morning when Mom got up to feed them.
Not that these two need to resort to these antics to be fed. I feed my cats, every day, numerous times actually. The problem is Abbey. It all started with her.
In the beginning, I let my first cat, Julian, graze on his food. He didn’t eat it all in one bite and let me know when he needed more. It was a peaceful existence. Then Abbey came along, and she vacuumed every morsel on the floor (edible or not) in one sitting. This left her meowing for more later and Julian with none. So we moved to monitored eating times, where I would pick up their bowls each time.
This continued when I adopted Apple and then Max. It’s always been this way for these two, so I’m unclear why they needed to raid the bin at 5 a.m. Again, I feed my cats. I guess they were just jonesing for a late night snack? Or Apple just wanted to get Max in trouble?
Either way, I’ve moved the bin to avoid another incident. I’m too old to be scared like that.
