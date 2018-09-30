Pet Shop: Meet Loki, the family's mischievous new addition
I haven't had a kitten in the house in almost 10 years. I forgot what it was like.
The constant need for attention. The sweet moments of unabashed love. The stumbling to avoid stepping on the little one. The tiny life, literally held in the palm of your hand.
After losing my two girl cats earlier this year to sickness and old age, I figured I would probably look for another female to dampen the testosterone in the house from the three boy cats.
Plus, my dog Sully (the only female pet now), has been hankering to make a feline friend and the boys barely tolerate her. They might not bat at her like they did in the beginning, but they certainly don't run around and play like she wants.
So I'd been thinking about getting a girl kitten that could grow up around the dog and be willing to play with her.
Then I saw the Facebook post from one of my co-workers. He had found a kitten wandering the parking lot outside his church near a busy street and was afraid to leave it there. He was looking for a good home for "Florence," the name they'd proffered for the kitty they thought was a girl.
I said I was interested and stopped by work to take a look at the little tyke. Another co-worker was also considering taking in the kitty, but he knew before I did that I had already fallen in love.
Turns out the little one is a boy, according to my vet. At the time I took him to get a check up, he was about four to five weeks old and weighed 1 pound, 4 ounces.
I was a little disappointed that we wouldn't be adding another girl to the house, but I wouldn't trade Loki for anything. He's too freaking adorable.
Yes, I named him after the Norse trickster god. Loki is a mischievous kitty. (And, I confess, I do love the Marvel movies and Tom Hiddleston is great as Loki!)
My other boy cats, Bones, Church and Blackjack, have responded in varying degrees to the new addition.
Church ignores him.
Blackjack hates him.
Bones goes back and forth between barely tolerating and playing chase with him.
I have hope that they will eventually all get along, as nobody much liked Bones when he first joined the household more than nine years ago. And Loki is a trooper. He just noses his way into everything and expects everyone to be OK with it.
Now Sully, she's obsessed. She follows Loki everywhere, constantly nosing and licking him. She's stepped on him many times in her enthusiasm. And when I put Loki in the bathroom for the night, she lays down outside the door and whines.
Loki wants to be friends with everyone. He still tries to play with the older cats, even though they have little to no interest in him. And he loves playing tag with Sully. They run all over the house together. When he needs a break, he either slips under the recliner or climbs on top of something where she can't reach. His hunter instincts come out then, because he'll use the higher ground advantage to bat at Sully, who wags her tail and happily takes the punishment.
I didn't get the little girl cat I had envisioned, but I think I got the cat that was destined to join my little family.
Contact Jennifer Fernandez at 336-373-7064.