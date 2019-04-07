Our dogs pretty much have the run of the house — including the furniture — because we’re soft-hearted about having them sit with us to snuggle on the couch.
But the bedroom is off-limits. Both of our big mutts shed a lot, and our bedroom has become the only “hair-free” zone in the house. It’s that or suffer allergies all night long.
So Cash and Junior have to find alternative sleeping arrangements at night when we go to bed and shut the door.
They usually find spots on the couch and chair in the office next to our bedroom. They move around a little during the night but pretty much stay put in that room until morning.
So in their own way, I think they were delighted when I recently had shoulder replacement surgery. Of course, they didn’t know the difference about why. They only knew I was home all the time.
I’m usually gone about 10 to 12 hours a day, and they don’t particularly enjoy being by themselves.
So for six long weeks, I spent most of my time sitting in our living room, watching Netflix, as my shoulder mended and my strength returned.
Junior would climb onto the couch to my left and Cash would hop onto the chair to my right, staying close by all day.
But it was at night when things changed the most for them. Because of the complex joint reconstruction in my shoulder, I had to sleep in a nice recliner chair to keep from rolling over on the very tender shoulder.
So when it was time to pull up my blanket and tilt back the chair, Junior and Cash would hop onto their favorite spots in the living room. It took them a few days to realize they didn’t have to sleep upstairs in the office.
I learned a lot about their nocturnal habits. I would wake up some nights around 1 a.m. to hear Junior slurping loudly as he lapped up water from the bowl we keep in the living room. Cash, our eldest at nearly 12 years old, was especially prone to getting up and walking loudly on the bare wood floor in the living room. He would occasionally wake me up with his thumping up and down from his chair.
Cash and Junior aren’t the most well-trained dogs around. They know when to come, sit and how to calm down when pressed. But they’re not exactly service dogs with any particular utility.
But they really showed off their companionship skills during my February recovery.
Junior is an especially needy dog. He had a rough time during the two years before we adopted him. He hadn’t lived inside a house and was passed from a family to a shelter to a prison training program and back to a shelter. His sense of security is fragile.
So he soaked up the times we had together while I was home. That was all too apparent as I started trying to return to my bed when my shoulder began improving.
On the second day of my absence from downstairs, he left a puddle in the living room, a nervous accident that he is prone to when things aren’t going well for him. Anxiety overwhelms him.
In the past couple of weeks, I’ve had to return to the chair — the shoulder has remained sore during my rehab, and I’m still finding the best way to sleep flat on my back.
So for now, Junior and Cash can continue to practice their companionship skills while I keep sleeping in my chair in the living room.
It’ll soon end, and they will have to settle for second best, sleeping in the room next to ours.
But I’ll have the memory of how sweet dogs can be when all they really want to do is to be with you.