My friend Maggie Grace passed away about a year ago. We hadn’t known each other long, but bonded over our shared interest in following a health program called The Next 56 Days and our love of cats.
She had two cats, Nigel and Sugarfoot. When Maggie became ill and ended up in hospice, she started looking for someone to take in her babies. Even though I already had four cats at the time, I told her I would adopt her kitties because I didn’t want her to worry.
Here’s what I hope they would tell her in a letter (if cats could write, that is) ...
Dear Momma Maggie,
We miss you! But we just wanted to say we don’t want you to worry about us. This new lady is pretty nice. She has a lot of other cats though and sometimes they are not so nice.
Loki is really mean to Nigel. You know how laid-back he is. He won’t fight back at all. Loki jumps on his back and gnaws on his neck. My poor twin just doesn’t know what to do. When Loki tries to do that to me I don’t put up with it. You know me momma, I’m a fighter. I chase after that little Loki and when I slap him, he usually backs off.
Bones sometimes chases me and I can’t always tell when he just wants to play or he’s mad at me. But I know when Church chases me he is out for blood. It is my own fault though, I like to antagonize Church. He usually sticks to himself, so sometimes I’ll go stare at him until he gets mad. It’s fun!
Blackjack doesn’t bother anyone. He’s so old he doesn’t really do much but eat and sleep. He does take up a lot of room on the bed next to Momma Jen, but we mostly figure out somewhere to sleep without being right on top of each other.
Momma Jen is pretty cool, but she can’t get my name right! She always calls me Sugar, not Sugarfoot. Sometimes she calls me SugarPieHoneyBunch in this annoying tone. I don’t understand, because she always gets Nigel’s name right.
She also could feed me more. Sometimes when the boys are done eating and I finish up the leftovers I am still hungry. I guess I will just have to keep asking Momma Jen for more food when I am done.
Well, that’s it for now.
Love you bunches!
Sugarfoot
Hey Mom, it’s Nigel. What she said. Yeah, that’s about it. We do miss you, but this new place isn’t too bad. We get a lot of treats, which is nice.
OK, gotta go. I hear the treat bag.
Love,
Nigel
