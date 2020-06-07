Another reminder came in the mail that one of our pets needs to be updated on his shots.
We haven’t told him yet. It’s already been a tough few months for him, with all of us home. All the time.
Usually the dog — nicknamed “Puppo” — is caught up on needed shots in preparation for boarding for any kind of summer trip, which we didn’t plan this year for obvious reasons.
In doing a little research, it seems most veterinarian offices are following guidelines to help protect staff members and pet owners from the coronavirus.
Before you schedule your pet’s next visit, be sure to ask how staff is handling appointments differently during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some offices have adjusted their hours. Some are picking up pets curbside while owners wait in their cars.
For instance, The Cat Clinic of Greensboro posted a Facebook message to its clients March 13 stating it would follow the protocol recommended by the N.C. Veterinary Medical Association and N.C. State’s College of Veterinary Medicine.
That means when clients arrive, they remain in their car and call the clinic. A staff member will take as much information as possible over the phone, then send a veterinary technician outside to retrieve the client’s cat or cats.
The process is intended to limit everyone’s exposure, the message said, and still allow cats to be treated. For customers who need food or supplies, the clinic takes the order and payment over the phone (or by check), and brings items out to the customer’s car.
Lawndale Veterinary Hospital has a similar pop-up message on its website. The note also asks clients to make its staff members aware if they — or someone in their family — has had a fever or received a diagnosis of COVID-19 in the two weeks before an appointment.
It is also using a curbside service and only allows essential employees into the animal hospital. When clients arrive for a scheduled appointment, they park in a marked spot and call the office from the car.
Lawndale Veterinary Hospital will send someone out to get your pet. Cat owners will need to put their cat in a carrier. Clients should bring cellphones and chargers because staff members will be doing most of their communicating by phone during any appointments.
And if you are unsure if your pet needs to come in right away or can wait on some vaccinations, call your pet’s veterinarian for their recommendation.
For Puppo, a car ride to the vet’s office may be exactly what he needs.
