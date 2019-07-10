Talk about your stubborn old cats.
I bought a set of mini "stairs" to push up against the bed so my senior cat Blackjack, who is 19, would have an easier time getting up and down.
It's taken months but he's finally using them to get on the bed, although not all the time. He still periodically jumps up on his own, and sometimes misses and slides back down because he can't gain purchase on the comforter.
I have yet to see him use the steps to get back down. I cringe every time he jumps to the hardwood floor. He definitely has some arthritis pain, but that doesn't stop him from trying to get around like he used to when he was younger.
The funny thing is, all of the younger cats use the steps pretty regularly. I think Loki, the baby of the family at just under 1 year old, uses them the most. Often, it becomes the launching pad for when he attacks me while I'm stretched out either reading a book or sleeping. He also uses it to spy on the other cats as they walk into the room.
What do I need to do to get Blackjack more comfortable with them? I wonder if he feels more unstable walking down them than going up.
At least they're getting some use. It took awhile before Blackjack even started to use them. At first, he just put his paws on the bottom step, then he would back off and jump up like normal.
Maybe he'll see Loki using them and see that they're easy to maneuver going down. Or, like a friend suggested, maybe I can start putting treats on the steps to encourage him to use them more.
Here's hoping you can teach an old cat new tricks!
They certainly were worth the investment — under $15 at Walgreens. They're not fancy, just some plastic with a fabric cover. But they get the job done.
I just have to make sure the dog doesn't try to use them. She's somewhere around 30 pounds and I don't think these were made for that kind of weight.