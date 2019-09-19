The Pet Partners Therapy Animal program is a volunteer program that trains the handler; and screens and registers volunteers and their pets for visiting animal programs in hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, schools and other facilities.
Pet Partners has a handler course scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at a undisclosed location in Greensboro.
The fee is $45 which covers workbook, course, lunch and snacks. Payment must be made by Oct. 23.
Participants must be at least 10. Youth younger than 18 must have a parent on site during course; both pay and participate.
For information, email Donna Ford at donnagford@bellsouth.net.
To register, visit www.petpartners.org, select Volunteers, Volunteer with Pet Partners.
