Pet of the Week: Willie

Willie, a 10-month-old neutered cat, is very sweet and loving. He loves to snuggle and receive pets! He gets along great with other feline friends and wouldn’t mind sharing his home with a friendly dog too. Willie is looking for an indoor only home since he’s been inside most of his life! He would love a forever home since his sister already found hers! If interested in adopting this lovebug, visit Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network's website at www.reddogfarm.com. His adoption fee is $125.

