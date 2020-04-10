Pet of the Week: Willie

Meet Willie! I’m 8 months old! My sister is Cajun, but we don’t have to be adopted together. I’m very sweet and loving. I am not as outgoing as my sister but I love pets and attention! My favorite game is fetch. My adoption fee is $125 and you can learn more about me at www.reddogfarm.com.

