Pet of the Week: Vixen

Vixen came to the Animal Rescue & Foster Program with babies. Now that her babies have found their forever homes, it’s her turn. Vixen is 3 years old, very sweet, and ready for someone to adopt her. She’s great with other cats and loves people. Her adoption fee is $75. To meet Vixen, call 336-574-9699 or submit an application at www.arfpnc.com.

