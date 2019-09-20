Pet of the Week: Tulip

Tulip is an 18-month-old female domestic short hair. The SPCA of the Triad took her and her kittens into their rescue. The kittens are now weaned and Tulip is ready to find her new home. She loves affection and will give a lot of affection in return. Her adoption fee is $85. For information, call 336-375-3222 or visit triadspca.org.

