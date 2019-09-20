Pet of the Week: Tulip

Tulip is an 18-month-old female domestic short hair who is ready to find her new home. She loves affection and will give a lot of affection in return. Her adoption fee is $85. For information, call the SPCA of the Triad at 336-375-3222 or visit triadspca.org.
