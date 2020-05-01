Pet of the Week: Trinity

Meet Trinity! She came to the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network after being found as a stray after previously having kittens. After her kittens found homes, the person who originally found Trinity put her back outside. When her current foster mom found out about her story she just knew Trinity needed the network’s help to find a home and to get off the streets! Trinity is a little over 1½ years old. She gets along well with cats and dogs. She likes to cuddle against your head at night. She enjoys playing with her toys and being near her person. She has been spayed and vaccinated and is ready for her own home. Her adoption fee is $95. For information, visit www.reddogfarm.com.