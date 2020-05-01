Pet of the Week: Trinity

Meet Trinity! She came to the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network after being found as a stray after previously having kittens. Trinity is a little over 1½ years old. She gets along well with cats and dogs. She likes to cuddle against your head at night, enjoys playing with her toys and being near her person. She has been spayed and vaccinated. Her adoption fee is $95. For information, visit www.reddogfarm.com.
