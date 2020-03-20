Pet of the Week: Tonks

Meet Tonks! This handsome boy is 7 years old. Tonks is back with the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network due to no fault of his own. The kitty friend in his adopted home was not accepting of him and it caused both of them too much stress. Tonks is such a sweet guy. He gets along well with dogs and other chill cats. He is looking for an indoor forever home. His adoption fee is $95. Learn more or apply online at www.reddogfarm.com.