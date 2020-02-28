Pet of the Week: Stormy

Stormy is a 1-year-old Holland Lop rabbit. Stormy came to the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network with 22 other rabbits from a hoarding situation. He’s a little timid and shy when you first meet him. Stormy would be happiest in a home without small children. His adoption fee is $40. To learn more, visit www.reddogfarm.com
MOST POPULAR
-
'American Idol' judges tell High Point native to take her audition to the street. See how she did.
-
High Point brewery closes three days earlier than planned
-
Eden man found dead in Georgia days after going missing on hike
-
FedEx Ground will debut 'last-mile' delivery service for Triad in March
-
Short Orders: Jake's opens fourth location, The Bodega opens
promotion
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of the Battle for Guilford's Best are inside!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.