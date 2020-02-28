Pet of the Week: Stormy

Meet “Stormy!” He is a 1-year-old Holland Lop rabbit. Stormy came to the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network with 22 other rabbits from a hoarding situation. Stormy is extremely sweet and very laid back. However, he’s a little timid and shy when you first meet him. Stormy would be happiest in a home without small children, although for the right calmer child and family he may still be a perfect fit. Stormy loves to play interactive games, he especially loves us to hide treats and veggies in cardboard boxes or tubes for him to find. His adoption fee is $40. To learn more, visit www.reddogfarm.com