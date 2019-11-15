Pet of the Week: Storm

Storm is looking for a forever home to call his very own. He is accustomed to apartment life so big or small digs will work for him. He loves to play right now which might be annoying to some but he is just happy with life. If this perfect fellow is right for you, visit reddogfarm.com to apply. His adoption fee is $225.

