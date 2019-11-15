Pet of the Week: Storm

Storm is looking for a forever home to call his very own. He is accustomed to apartment life so big or small digs will work for him. He loves to play right now; he is just happy with life. If this perfect fellow is right for you, visit reddogfarm.com to apply. His adoption fee is $225.
