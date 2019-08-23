Pet of the Week: Sprout

Sprout is very social; he needs a home with another cat friend or two. He also needs ample attention and love from humans. As he has a history with asthma, he must live in a non-smoking home. His adoption fee is $95. To apply to become his owner, visit reddogfarm.com.

