Pet of the Week: Sparta

This beautiful lady is Sparta, a 6-year-old female pit bull mix. Smart, sweet and playful are definitely some words that describe Sparta. She also always loves to have something in her mouth whether it be a toy or a ball. Even though playful, she is also very loyal and down to earth. Her adoption fee is $175. To make an appointment to meet Sparta, call the SPCA of the Triad at 336-375-3222.

Sparta is a 6-year-old female pit bull mix. Smart, sweet and playful are definitely some words that describe Sparta. Even though playful, she is also very loyal and down to earth. Her adoption fee is $175. To make an appointment to meet Sparta, call the SPCA of the Triad at 336-375-3222.

Load comments