Pet of the Week: Sparta

This beautiful lady is Sparta, a 6-year-old female pit bull mix. Smart, sweet and playful are definitely some words that describe Sparta. She also always loves to have something in her mouth whether it be a toy or a ball. Even though playful, she is also very loyal and down to earth. Her adoption fee is $175. To make an appointment to meet Sparta, call the SPCA of the Triad at 336-375-3222.