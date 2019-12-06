Pet of the Week: Sparrow

Meet Sparrow! She came to Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network because her owner needed to move in with and care for a sick family member who is allergic to cats. Sparrow loves pets and rubs. She gets along with other cats after having some time to adjust and is good with dogs. Her vision is slightly impaired in one eye but it does not limit her. An indoor home would be best for her. To meet Sparrow, visit All Pets Considered on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro or apply to adopt at www.reddogfarm.com. Sparrow is an Ma Cares grant recipient. Her adoption fee is $95.