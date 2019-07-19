Pet of the Week: Sawyer

Sawyer is a male, 7-month-old cat under the care of the SPCA of the Triad. A friendly cat, he is quick to greet everyone. Sawyer was fostered out about two months ago and through no fault of his own, he was brought back to the nonprofit. Even through all of this he has kept his sweet personality and charm. Sawyer would love for you to come out and meet him and give him the new home he so truly deserves. His adoption fee is $85. For information, call 336-375-3222 or visit triadspca.org.