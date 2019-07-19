Pet of the Week: Sawyer

Sawyer is a male, 7-month-old cat under the care of the SPCA of the Triad. A friendly cat, he is quick to greet everyone. Sawyer would love for you to come out and meet him and give him the new home he so truly deserves. His adoption fee is $85. For information, call 336-375-3222 or visit triadspca.org.
Load comments
MOST POPULAR
-
Danville woman dies after she was bitten while strolling on the Riverwalk Trail. Her friend thinks it was the kissing bug.
-
Greensboro man dies in collision after being rear-ended and pushed into oncoming traffic
-
Eden man wanted in kidnapping, shooting considered armed and dangerous
-
Missing 14-year-old Randolph County boy has been found
-
Greensboro bakery owners plan to sell
promotion
When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card!
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Latest Local Offers
promotion
When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card!