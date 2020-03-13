Pet of the Week: Sammy

Tuxedo Sammy lived in a loving home with two other cats until his owner passed away. Sammy has adjusted well to SPCA of the Triad volunteers and is a very friendly boy. He is only about 4 years old and ready for a long life in a great new home. Sammy is sweet, affectionate and loves attention. He would love his new home to be calm and maybe have an older kitty mate to snuggle. His adoption fee is $85. For information, call 336-375-3222 or visit triadspca.org.