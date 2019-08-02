Pet of the Week: Ripley

Ripley is one clever, quick-learning, lady. She is smart and very high energy. Although shy at first, she warms up quickly. She will need a home that can match her enthusiasm in order to exercise and challenge her. Due to her energy level, a home with no young children or cats is preferred. Her adoption fee is $225. To apply, visit reddogfarm.com.
High Point police responded to a crash. They found a Browns Summit man shot to death in a vehicle.
Greensboro officials cancel recreation event after fights last week where 550 teens were gathered
Police respond to disturbance involving hundreds of young people at Greensboro Sportsplex
Wyndham buys Sedgefield houses to 'control our own destiny' for golf tournament's growth
Greensboro inspectors declare balconies off-limits at apartments after 3 injured in collapse
