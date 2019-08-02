Pet of the Week: Ripley

Just like her namesake, Ripley is one clever, quick-learning, lady. She is incredibly smart and very high energy. She will need a home that can match her enthusiasm in order to exercise and challenge her. Her favorite pastimes include playing with toys, hiking, car rides, cuddling and working for treats. Although shy at first, she warms up quickly. And once you are in her orbit, she’s loyal for life. She loves playing with her foster brother, but she can be very dog-selective. Due to her energy level, a home with no young children or cats is preferred. Her adoption fee is $225. To apply to become her owner, visit reddogfarm.com.