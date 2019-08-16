Pet of the Week: Patch

Meet Patch! He’s smart, playful and loves people. This Lab mix is 3 to 4 months old and his adoption fee is $250. You can adopt him by calling the Animal Foster and Rescue Program at 336-574-9600.

Meet Patch! He’s smart, playful and loves people. This Lab mix is 3 to 4 months old and his adoption fee is $250. You can adopt him by calling the Animal Rescue and Foster Program at 336-574-9600.