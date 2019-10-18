Pet of the Week: Paige

This sweet baby was literally dumped at the front door. Paige, about 4 months old, is a sweetheart. She’s ready for someone to cuddle her into their family. Her adoption fee is $75. Meet her by calling the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at 336-574-9600.

This sweet baby was literally dumped at the front door. Paige, about 4 months old, is a sweetheart. She’s ready for someone to cuddle her into their family. Her adoption fee is $75. Meet her by calling the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at 336-574-9600.

Load comments