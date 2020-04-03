Pet of the Week: Miko

This majestic handsome boy is Miko. Miko, about 4 years old, was brought into SPCA of the Triad when his owner had to move and could not take him with her. He prefers to be an only cat. His adoption fee is $85. For information, call 336-375-3222 or visit triadspca.org.

