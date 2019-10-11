Pet of the Week: Maggie

If you are looking for a playful kitten then Maggie is the one for you. Maggie is a 4-month-old female domestic shorthair. She will play, play, play, and then play some more. Maggie also is very sweet natured but doesn’t necessarily like to be held. That can be changed with lots of cuddles. Maybe this mischievous little girl is just the new playmate you have been looking for. Her adoption fee is $85. For information, contact the SPCA of the Triad at 336-375-3222.