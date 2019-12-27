Pet of the Week: Lizzy

Lizzy was about 6 weeks old when she was found by a good Samaritan and kept safe until Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network was able to foster her. She is now about 4 or 5 months old. She loves to be held and petted. Lizzy has done great so far with other cats and small dogs. To adopt Lizzy, apply at reddogfarm.com. Her adoption fee is $125.
