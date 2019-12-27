Pet of the Week: Lizzy

Meet Lizzy! This little girl came to Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network as a stray. She was about 6 weeks old when she was found by a good Samaritan and kept safe until the network was able to foster her. She is now about 4 or 5 months old. Lizzy is a little shy but coming out of her shell very quickly, thanks to her foster mom! She loves to be held and petted. Lizzy has done great so far with other cats and small dogs. To adopt Lizzy, apply at reddogfarm.com. Her adoption fee is $125.