Pet of the Week: Leo

Meet Leo! Leo is a cute, male, orange tabby seeking a forever home. He doesn’t put up his toys, demands food and belly rubs and sleeps through anything. He is 11 weeks old and is full of play. To meet Leo, contact the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at 336-574-9600 or visit www.arfpnc.com.
MOST POPULAR
-
Group protests Greensboro Bojangles over handling of racially charged incident
-
'This virus is still out there': As cases climb, Cooper warns school openings may be delayed
-
Bourbon virus? New tick-borne disease may be in North Carolina
-
Guilford superintendent shocked school leaders not consulted on funding for school resource officers
-
Teachers, sheriff speak up for Hyler who alleges board violated policy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.