Pet of the Week: Leo

Meet Leo! Leo is a cute male orange tabby seeking a forever home. He doesn’t put up his toys, demands food and belly rubs and sleeps through anything. He is 11 weeks old and is full of play. To meet Leo, contact the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at 336-574-9600 or visit www.arfpnc.com.

