Pet of the Week: Lacie

“Lacie” is still looking for her forever home! Other than wanting to really be the only pet in your life, this girl is a dream. She loves to snuggle but not too much. She loves to be where you are but isn’t obnoxious. She’s up to date on all her vaccines, spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $95. To learn more, contact Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network at 336-288-7006 or visit reddogfarm.com to submit an application.
