Pet of the Week: Lacie

Lacie prefers to be called Queen by her loyal subjects. She isn’t a diva but she does know what she likes and that isn’t sharing you with anyone. Lacie is a very sweet girl but does not like other cats. She would love to find a family or single person to call her very own. Lacie’s adoption fee is $95. To submit an application to become her owner, visit reddogfarm.com.
