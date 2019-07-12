Pet of the Week: Lacie

“Lacie” prefers to be called Queen by her loyal subjects. If you promise to be devoted to her and only her, then she will promise to give lots of head butts, keep your lap warm and purr constantly to show her appreciation for your devotion. She isn’t a diva but she does know what she likes and that isn’t sharing you with anyone. Lacie is a very sweet girl but does not like other cats. She would love to find a family or single person to call her very own. Lacie’s adoption fee is $95. To submit an application to become her owner, visit reddogfarm.com.