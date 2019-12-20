This is Kyra. This shepherd mix is about 9 years old. She was surrendered by her owner because they no longer wanted to care for her. She needs to be an only dog because she doesn’t get along with other dogs or cats. Her adoption fee is $50. To apply, visit the SPCA of the Triad at triadspca.org.
