Pet of the Week: Kinsey

Six weeks ago this pumpkin came into the world. Kinsey is a hound mix looking to steal someone’s heart. She has two sisters and one brother also looking for homes. Her adoption fee is $250. For information, call the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at 336-574-9600.

