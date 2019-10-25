Pet of the Week: Kevin Bacon

“Kevin Bacon” was originally adopted out three years ago to a wonderful family that has loved him dearly. However due to a a death in the family, Kevin had to come back to Red Dog Farm and is looking for a new place to call home. He even spent a summer at a kids camp getting doted on by the staff and campers. Kevin is more of a follower than a leader and would do well with just about any other pot belly pig. His adoption fee is $150 and includes all of his medical work to date. For information, visit reddogfarm.com.