Pet of the Week: Kevin Bacon

“Kevin Bacon” was originally adopted three years ago. However, due to a death in the family, Kevin had to come back to Red Dog Farm and is looking for a new place to call home. Kevin would do well with just about any other pot belly pig. His adoption fee is $150 and includes all of his medical work to date. For information, visit reddogfarm.com.
MOST POPULAR
-
Bill, 83, knew he loved Shirley, 82, when they met. Three months later, he proposed. The Greensboro couple's now honeymooning.
-
Greensboro woman who was killed while helping stranded motorist was a math teacher in Forsyth County
-
Publix sets opening date
-
Fentanyl and heroin overdose led to the death of Guilford County's chief District Court judge, autopsy says
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.