Pet of the Week: Jinx

Jinx — the man in black — is as cool as a cucumber. He is laid back and affectionate. Jinx is a 7-year-old male domestic shorthair. He was surrendered to the SPCA of the Triad because of a child’s allergies. Maybe you can find it in your heart to give Jinx a second chance for a loving home. His adoption fee is $85. For information, call 336-375-3222 or visit triadspca.org.