Pet of the Week: Jasper

Jasper is ready to go home! He is an 8-month-old male domestic shorthair. Jasper has a very sweet personality and is selective about who he likes in the cat ward so he may actually want to be the king of the castle. His adoption fee is $85. To apply, visit the SPCA of the Triad at triadspca.org.
MOST POPULAR
-
Golden Corral restaurant on Lawndale Drive has closed
-
N.C. A&T student Cody Byrd felt 'adrenaline rushing' when he realized a girl might be abducted. That's when he intervened.
-
First Watch opening first Greensboro location next week
-
'90s Kickback Concert Part 2 coming to Greensboro's Tanger Center
-
Since Tyarra Williams disappeared four years ago, tips and leads have dried up. Hope is all that's left.
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of the Battle for Guilford's Best are inside!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.