Pet of the Week: Jasper

Jasper is ready to go home! He is an 8-month-old male domestic shorthair. Jasper has a very sweet personality and would love to find a home where he can get all the love he deserves. Jasper is selective about who he likes in the cat ward so he may actually want to be the king of the castle. His adoption fee is $85. To apply, visit the SPCA of the Triad at triadspca.org.