Pet of the Week: Jasmine

Meet Jasmine. Born Oct. 19, she is a hound golden retriever mix that is super sweet. Her adoption fee is $250 which will include her vaccinations and spaying. She is available for adoption through the Animal Rescue and Foster Program. For information, call 336-574-9600.
MOST POPULAR
-
A&T basketball coach Jay Joyner suspended indefinitely
-
Police: 3 dead in first homicide case for Greensboro in 2020
-
New section of the Greensboro Urban Loop opens. It's expected to reduce 'cut-through' traffic that has plagued area neighborhoods.
-
A Spanish reporter won the lottery and quit her job, live on air — only to find the payout was about $5,500
-
13-year-old fatally shot, 2 teens hurt at NC mall after a fight outside a Dave and Buster's at Concord Mills
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of the Battle for Guilford's Best are inside!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.