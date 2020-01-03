Pet of the Week: Jasmine

Meet Jasmine. Born Oct. 19, she is a hound golden retriever mix that is super sweet. Her adoption fee is $250 which will include her vaccinations and spaying. She is available for adoption through the Animal Rescue and Foster Program. For information, call 336-574-9600.

Meet Jasmine. Born Oct. 19, she is a hound golden retriever mix that is super sweet. Her adoption fee is $250 which will include her vaccinations and spaying. She is available for adoption through the Animal Rescue and Foster Program. For information, call 336-574-9600.

Load comments