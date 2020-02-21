Pet of the Week: Gracie

This sweet kitty is Gracie, a 1-year-old female domestic shorthair. She came to the SPCA of the Triad with her litter of babies that have all gone on to their forever homes. Gracie would like to be queen of a castle with no other cats. Her adoption fee is $85. For information, call 336-375-3222 or visit triadspca.org.

