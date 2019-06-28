Pet of the Week: Frida

Frida is a 1-year-old female tuxedo cat. She has a very sweet personality and would love to find a home of her own. Her adoption fee is $85. To submit an application to adopt Frida, visit triadspca.org. For information, call the SPCA of the Triad at 336-375-3222.
Load comments
MOST POPULAR
-
Greensboro man surrenders to police in fatal shooting near Walmart, charged with first-degree murder
-
Allegations of Medicaid scheme in Greensboro grow in size and scope.
-
Duke's mayonnaise is about to get a new owner from NC
-
Nearly 1,000 turn out to mourn fallen Reidsville High School coach
-
Reidsville High School basketball coach unexpectedly dies
promotion
Enter our Fourth of July Trivia Contest to win prizes!
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
promotion
Enter our Fourth of July Trivia Contest to win prizes!