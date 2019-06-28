Pet of the Week: Frida

Meet Frida! Frida is a 1-year-old female domestic shorthair. Some may call her a tuxedo cat because of her black and white coloring. Frida was brought to the SPCA of the Triad with her living companion Chiquita due to the fact that their owners could not keep them any longer. She has a very sweet personality and would love to find a home of her own. Her adoption fee is $85. To submit an application to adopt Frida, visit triadspca.org. For information, call 336-375-3222.