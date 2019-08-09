Pet of the Week: Francesca

Pure sweetness is a word that can be used to describe Francesca. Francesca is a 5-year-old domestic shorthair. She came to the SPCA of the Triad when her owner moved into an assisted living facility and could not take her. Even through the move Francesca has kept her calm demeanor. If you approach the cage, she may be a little shy, but she will rub against you for a little love. Her adoption fee is $85. For information, call 336-375-3222 or visit triadspca.org.