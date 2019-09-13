Pet of the Week: Fergus

Fergus is a 3-year-old male guinea pig looking for his forever home. He’s social, loves carrots and would make a great addition to any home. His adoption fee is $20. To adopt Fergus, visit reddogfarm.com.

Fergus is a 3-year-old male guinea pig looking for his forever home. He’s social, loves carrots and would make a great addition to any home. His adoption fee is $20. To adopt Fergus, visit reddogfarm.com.

Load comments