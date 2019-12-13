Pet of the Week: Denver

Meet Denver, one of five Chihuahua mix pups. He is 10 weeks old and ready to rock the holidays! His estimated weight at adulthood will be less than 10 pounds. His adoption fee is $250. To adopt this sweetie, call the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at 336-574-9600.

