Pet of the Week: Delicious

Delicious is a 15-year-old OTTB (off the track thoroughbred) that was surrendered to the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network just a few months ago. While her owner loved her very much, Delicious has too much “go” and not enough “whoa” for her owner. Her adoption fee is currently set at $750 but may go up based on her ridability and training. For information, visit www.reddogfarm.com.
MOST POPULAR
-
Dirt track owner says he received death threats, lost 'all but two' sponsors after racist posts
-
Protesters at 311 Speedway met with rifle-wielding staff, fans; have prayer with track owner, video shows
-
Protesters take to Friendly Center for Phase V of their movement
-
Johnson-Rumley, Javon Dámike
-
311 Speedway loses affiliation with Kernersville company, driver series
promotion
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
promotion
Enter for a chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out!
Latest Local Offers
promotion
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
promotion
Enter for a chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.