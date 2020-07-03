Pet of the Week: Delicious

Delicious is a 15-year-old OTTB (Off The Track Thoroughbred) that was surrendered to the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network just a few months ago. According to her paperwork and research, she appears to have raced and was then later sold as a “repo” mare before landing with her previous owner. While her owner loved her very much, Delicious has too much “go” and not enough “whoa” for her owner. The veterinarian says that she is in great shape health wise, and she has had all of her vaccines. She is currently in front shoes and will need to stay that way to be happiest. Her adoption fee is currently set at $750 but may go up based on her ridability and training. For information, visit www.reddogfarm.com.