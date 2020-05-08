Pet of the Week: Daphne

This shy 3-year-old is Daphne. She came to the Animal Rescue and Foster Program pregnant. She has raised her babies and is ready for a forever home. A quiet home with another cat or two is her wish. Daphne’s adoption fee is $75. To meet her, call 336-574-9600 or email savapup2@aol.com.

