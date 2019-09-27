Pet of the Week: Colonel O’Neill

Meet Colonel O’Neill. This kitten is 12 weeks old and is funny, playful and loving. His adoption fee is $75. To meet this guy, call the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at 336-574-9600 or drop by 711 Milner Drive in Greensboro. Visit www.arfpnc.com for more information.

