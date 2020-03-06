Pet of the Week: Cody

Meet 7-year-old Cody! Cody came to the Animal Rescue & Foster Program in pitiful shape. The poor guy lost one eye and is blind in the remaining eye. He needs a quiet and stable home and lots of belly rubs. Cody needs a special person to call his own. His adoption fee is $250. To meet him, call 336-574-9600 or visit www.arfpnc.com.