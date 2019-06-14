Pet of the Week: Cody

Meet Cody! He was abandoned, along with his siblings, outside the Animal Rescue & Foster Program’s adoption center. He’s a fluffy ball of purr and you can meet him by calling 336-574-9600. His adoption fee is $75.
