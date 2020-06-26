Pet of the Week: Cleocatra

Cleocatra is a 3-year-old female domestic shorthair. All she is looking for is a new person to put her love and trust in and to give her a new home. Maybe Cleocatra can find her way into your heart and home? Her adoption fee is $85. To learn more, visit the SPCA of the Triad at triadspca.org or call 336-375-3222.
