Pet of the Week: Clarence

Meet Clarence, a foster kitten with the Animal Rescue & Foster Program. Born on March 27, this baby is all you need in a kitten. He is a lovable purr box and he needs a home. His adoption fee is $75. To meet him, call 336-574-9600 or visit www.arfpnc.com.

